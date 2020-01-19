Harris’ huge shot lifts Sixers in squeaker over Knicks

Tobias Harris drained a go-ahead 3-pointer with 28.2 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter as the visiting Philadelphia 76ers posted a 90-87 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday. Ben Simmons scored 21 points to reach the 20-point plateau in a career-best fourth straight contest for the 76ers, who snapped a six-game road losing skid and improved to 8-14 away from the City of Brotherly Love.

Two of those road victories came in New York, with Philadelphia winning all three meetings against its Atlantic Division rival this season and 11 straight in the series. Josh Richardson scored 18 points and Furkan Korkmaz added 17, one night after he erupted for a career-best totals in points (24) and 3-pointers (six) in the 76ers' 100-89 victory over Chicago.

Marcus Morris Sr. scored 20 points and Julius Randle added 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Knicks, who have lost eight of their last nine games. Morris made a pullup jumper to give New York an 87-86 lead with 31 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter before Philadelphia answered swiftly. Harris drained his fourth 3-pointer of the night with 28.2 seconds left, snapping the 76ers' string of five straight misfires from beyond the arc.

Philadelphia stepped up the defensive intensity and double-teamed Randle, forcing a turnover along the sideline. Korkmaz made one of two free throws to push the 76ers' lead to three points, and Morris' desperation heave from half court caromed off the rim. Philadelphia nursed a 79-77 lead with just under eight minutes to play before Korkmaz's layup and Harris' 3-point play gave the club some temporary breathing room.

New York answered as Elfrid Payton made a layup and jumper and Morris added a basket in the interior to trim New York's deficit to one at 84-83 with 3:38 left. Simmons made 7 of 10 shots and scored 16 points to lift Philadelphia to a 52-46 lead at intermission.

New York trimmed its deficit to one midway into the third quarter before Korkmaz began to heat up. He drained a 3-pointer and subsequent foul shot to stop the Knicks' momentum before adding another basket on the 76ers' next possession.

