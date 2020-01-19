Left Menu
Rose leads hot-shooting Pistons past Hawks

  • Atlanta
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 09:50 IST
  • Created: 19-01-2020 09:49 IST
Derrick Rose scored 10 of his 27 points in the first quarter to set the tone, and the visiting Detroit Pistons shot 59.3 percent from the field in a 136-103 rout of the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. The Pistons shot 63.6 percent from the floor in the first half and raced to a 20-point lead. They made 51 of 86 shots and just missed shooting 60 percent from the field for the second straight game. Detroit has won two straight.

Rose, making only his third start, was 12-for-17 from the field and added nine assists. It was his eighth straight game of 20-plus points. Rose was one of six Detroit players who scored in double figures. He was joined by Svi Mykhailiuk with a career-high 25, Markieff Morris with 22, Andre Drummond with 16, Langston Galloway with 14 and Christian Wood with 10. Drummond had 17 rebounds for his 35th double-double, second best in the league.

The Hawks got 20 points from John Collins, 19 from De'Andre Hunter and 16 points and seven assists from Trae Young. Newly acquired Jeff Teague had 15 points and seven assists in his first game back with the team. Detroit led 36-29 after the first quarter and outscored the Hawks 29-16, taking a 20-point lead when Galloway made two free throws with 3:42 left in the half for a 65-45 lead.

Detroit led 71-55 at halftime and outscored the Hawks 32-21 in the third quarter to put the game out of reach. Atlanta's modest two-game winning streak came to an end. The Pistons have won two of three meetings with the Hawks this season.

Atlanta has split three of its nine back-to-backs and lost both ends of the other six. The Hawks, who won at the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, have not swept a back-to-back this season. Both teams return to action on Monday as part of Martin Luther King Day festivities. The Hawks host the Toronto Raptors, while Detroit travels to Washington to face the Wizards.

