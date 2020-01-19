Mumbai Marathon: Runners spread awareness regarding various social issues

In an attempt to spread awareness regarding various social issues, many participants took part in the ongoing 17th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon in their own unique campaigning style here on Sunday. A participant shared a message about the anthropogenic activities and its effects on earth while expressing concerns over degrading quality of the environment.

"I am participating in the dream run and my message is that the kind of harm we have done to the earth, in 2050 Mumbai submerge in water. So, we have to save the whole world and not only Mumbai," the participant told ANI. Another runner from Hyderabad raised his concerns over increasing rape cases in the country and said we all have to change our thinking, only then there is going to be a change in the society. He came dressed up as a police officer and an advocate.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray flagged off Dream Run in the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020. Dream Run is a 5.9 km race and is a non-timed fun run. All Dream Run finishers will get a finisher medal after the race.

Actor Rahul Bose is also participating in the Dream Run. Lyricist Gulzar was also present with the children during the run. (ANI)

