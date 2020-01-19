Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Tennis-Australian Open in numbers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 12:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 12:31 IST
FACTBOX-Tennis-Australian Open in numbers
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following are facts and records ahead of the 108th edition of the Australian Open, which begins on Monday:

PRIZE MONEY

Singles winners: A$4.12 million ($2.84 million)

Total prize pot: A$71 million

SHOWCOURTS

Rod Laver Arena Capacity: 14,820

The stadium is named after Australian great Rod Laver who won 11 Grand Slams, including three Australian Open titles. He is also the only player to hold all four Grand Slam titles in a single year in 1969. Melbourne Arena

Capacity: 10,500 A multi-purpose arena opened in 2001, it is the second-largest court at Melbourne Park and is also used for other sports such as basketball and netball.

Margaret Court Arena Capacity: 7,500

The stadium is named after Australian Margaret Court, who won 24 Grand Slam titles -- more than any player in history. She won the Australian Open 11 times between 1960 and 1973. All three arenas have a retractable roof which will be used this year if conditions become hazardous due to bushfire smoke from fires blazing in New South Wales and Victoria.

Total Attendance in 2019: 796,435

TOP SEEDS

Men's singles

1-Rafa Nadal (Spain)

2-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 3-Roger Federer (Switzerland)

4-Daniil Medvedev (Russia) 5-Dominic Thiem (Austria)

6-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) 7-Alexander Zverev (Germany)

8-Matteo Berrettini (Italy)

Women's singles

1-Ash Barty (Australia) 2-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic)

3-Naomi Osaka (Japan) 4-Simona Halep (Romania)

5-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 6-Belinda Bencic (Switzerland)

7-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 8-Serena Williams (U.S.)

MOST CHAMPIONSHIP TITLES

Men's singles

Before 1968 6 - Roy Emerson (Australia)

Open Era 7 - Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

Women's singles

Before 1968

7 - Margaret Court (Australia) Open Era

7 - Serena Williams (U.S.)

YOUNGEST CHAMPION

Men's singles - Ken Rosewall (Australia) (1953) - 18 years two months

Women's singles - Martina Hingis (Switzerland) (1997) - 16 years three months

OLDEST CHAMPION

Men's singles - Ken Rosewall (Australia) (1972) - 37 years two months

Women's singles - Thelma Coyne Long (Australia) (1954) - 35 years and 8 months

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Temperature nosedives in Keylong

The minimum temperature continues to be in the minus zone, which has further nosedived to minus 15 degree Celsius in Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti in the past 24 hours.The temperature in Kalpa in Kinnaur was recorded minus 8.4 degree Celsius, Dal...

Over 1,000 gather in central Hong Kong park to call for democracy

Hundreds of protesters in China-ruled Hong Kong gathered in a central park on Sunday to call for democratic reforms and denounce communism, as police stopped and searched people on nearby streets and in metro stations.The Universal Siege Ag...

Yemen's president says military needs to be on high alert following attack

Yemens president told the military on Sunday it needs to be on high alert and ready for battle following an attack on Saturday by Iran-aligned Houthis on a military training camp in the city of Marib. The attack confirms without a doubt tha...

Bru-Reang agreement reflects country's foresight about national security: Swaraj Kaushal

The Bru-Reang agreement to settle around 34,000 Bru-Reang refugees in Tripura reflects the countrys foresight about national security, said former Mizoram Governor Swaraj Kaushal on Sunday. The Bru-Reang agreement reflects the countrys fore...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020