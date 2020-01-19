Smith makes hundred as Australia set India 287-run target to win series

Steve Smith (131) hit a hundred to lead Australia to 286 for nine against India in the series-deciding third ODI, here on Sunday. Apart from Smith, who raised his ninth ODI hundred, young Marnus Labuschagne (54) also batted well after the visitors opted to bat.

Down the order, Alex Carey contributed 35 runs though he could not make the most of his start. For India, pacer Mohammed Shami (4/63) and spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (2/44) shared six wickets between them.

Brief Scores: Australia: 286 for seven in 50 overs.(S Smith 131, M Labuschagne 54; M Shami 4/63, R Jadeja 2/44).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

