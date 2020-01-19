Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rohit Sharma third fastest to 9000 runs in ODIs

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 18:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 18:17 IST
Rohit Sharma third fastest to 9000 runs in ODIs

India opener Rohit Sharma on Sunday became the third fastest to 9000 ODI runs during the series-decider against Australia here. Rohit reached the milestone in the first over of India's chase with a double.

Rohit took 217 innings to reach the landmark while his skipper Virat Kohli is the fastest to 9000 runs with 194 innings. AB de Villiers is the second fastest, having reached there in 208 innings. Besides Rohit and Kohli, the other Indians who have crossed the 9000-run mark are Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs), Saurav Ganguly (11,221), Rahul Dravid (10,768) Mahendra Singh Dhoni (10,599) and Mohammed Azaruddin (9,378).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Lucknow anti-CAA protests: Policemen accused of taking away blankets, deny charge

A group of women continued their protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA at the Ghantaghar Park here on Sunday with some of them alleging that policemen took away their blankets, a charge dismissed by the police. On the lines of D...

'United We Play programme' to encourage footballers launched

A programme titled United We Play was launched here on Sunday to encourage young football talent from across the country. The programme was launched by Apollo Tyres and Manchester United in the presence of Ronny Johnsen, ex- Manchester Uni...

Women protest against CAA

Hundreds of women hit the streets here on Sunday protesting against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, even as public rallies were held across the state. Artistes, journalists, writers and women from other fields joined in large nu...

Mamata Banerjee to inaugurate North Bengal Festival on Monday

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be inaugurating the North Bengal Festival in Siliguri on Monday, officials said. Banerjee will also honour eminent personalities with Bango Ratna Samman at the function that will be held in Atharakhai Kh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020