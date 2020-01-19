Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Westwood captures 25th European Tour title in Abu Dhabi

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 19:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 19:31 IST
Golf-Westwood captures 25th European Tour title in Abu Dhabi

England's Lee Westwood claimed a two-shot victory at the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship on Sunday to lift his 25th European Tour title. Westwood entered the final round with an overnight lead and never relinquished it, mixing six birdies with a sole bogey to card five-under-par 67 and finish on 19-under overall.

The 46-year-old's 44th professional victory at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club also meant he became the first player to win European Tour titles in four different decades. "I can't believe I'm that old," said an emotional Westwood, whose latest win came more than 23 years after his first on the Tour.

"It's been a good week. I am just really happy the way I controlled myself. I wasn't paying attention to other people, I was just trying to control my emotions." Westwood, a former world number one who missed out on the 2018 European Ryder Cup team, is back in contention for the 2020 title defence against the United States at Whistling Straits.

When asked about a potential 11th Ryder Cup appearance later this year, Westwood said: "It's just nice proving I can still do it. "It was good watching last time but if there is chance to get in the team I will obviously go for it."

Westwood's compatriots Tommy Fleetwood – a two-time Abu Dhabi champion – and Matthew Fitzpatrick finished second at 17-under alongside Frenchman Victor Perez. On his 29th birthday, Fleetwood carded a bogey-free round of 63, while Perez matched him for the lowest round of his European Tour career.

Fitzpatrick was also bogey-free in his brilliant round of 67, while world number one Brooks Koepka finished tied-34th at eight-under in his first tournament since sustaining a knee injury in October.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

India beat Netherlands in shoot-out in second match to lead FIH Pro League points table

India made a dream debut at the FIH Pro League, beating world no. 3 Netherlands 3-1 in the shoot-out after both the teams were locked at 3-3 at the end of regulation time in the second match of the two-leg tie here on Sunday. World no. 5 In...

India successfully test-fires nuclear-capable K-4 ballistic missile off Andhra Pradesh coast

Further strengthening its capabilities to hit enemy targets from submarines, India on Sunday successfully test-fired the 3,500 km strike range nuclear-capable K-4 submarine-launched ballistic missile off the coast of Andhra Pradesh. The tes...

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Southern Xinjiang in China - EMSC

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Southern Xinjiang, China on Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre EMSC said.The quake was about 100 km east of Kashi, China and was at a depth of about 10 km....

Himanta lied about Assam Accord deadline to detect foreigners,

The AASU on Sunday alleged that senior minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lied in the floor of the Assembly by claiming that the Assam Accord did not say anything about March 24, 1971 as the deadline to detect and deport illegal immigrants. All ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020