Zimbabwe show grit on day one to post 189/2 against SL in first Test

Zimbabwe's batsmen showed grit on day one of the first Test against Sri Lanka to post 189/2 here at the Harare Sports Club. Opting to bat first, Prince Masvaure and Kevin Kasuza moved the run-rate in a slow tempo, but they remained steady at the crease and Zimbabwe did not lose a single wicket before the lunch break.

Both batsmen went past the half-century mark. Sri Lanka finally got the breakthrough in the 51st over of the innings as Masvaure (55) was sent back to the pavilion by Lasith Embuldeniya. Kasuza then found support in Craig Ervine and the duo put on 68 runs for the second wicket, but with just five overs away from the new ball, Sri Lanka managed to dismiss Kasuza (63), reducing Zimbabwe to 164/2.

Ervine and Brendan Taylor ensured that Zimbabwe does not lose wicket before the close of play on day one. Both batsmen are currently unbeaten on 55 and 13 respectively. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

