Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Rohit hundred trumps Smith, India win series

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 21:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 21:20 IST
Cricket-Rohit hundred trumps Smith, India win series

Rohit Sharma smashed a scintillating century and Virat Kohli starred in another successful chase as India beat Australia by seven wickets in the final one-dayer on Sunday to complete a 2-1 series victory. Steve Smith's first ODI hundred in three years had propelled Australia to 286-9, although the tourists at one stage looked set for a 300-plus total at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Rohit's 119 laid the foundation for India's chase and Kohli made 89 as three premier batsmen of their era shone in a mouthwatering contest. Earlier, Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bat but the touring side did not get the strong start they expected from their openers.

David Warner fell cheaply and Finch ran himself out after an almighty mix-up with Smith as both finished up at the same end. Smith redeemed himself with a typically fluent knock, adding 127 runs with the in-form Marnus Labuschagne (54), before wickets started tumbling at the other end.

Kohli took a stunning one-handed catch to send back Labuschagne and Mitchell Starc, promoted in the order as a pinch-hitter, fell in the same Ravindra Jadeja over. Smith could not be denied his ninth ODI century, however, and the prolific Australian made a run-a-ball 131 before holing out in the deep.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled with characteristic parsimony and Mohammed Shami (4-63) produced a string of yorkers to hurt Australia who lost their last five wickets for 51 runs. India suffered a blow before beginning their chase with opener Shikhar Dhawan hobbling off after hurting his shoulder while fielding.

KL Rahul, who batted at numbers three and five in the last two matches, made 19 opening the innings with Rohit whose 137-run stand with Kohli put India on course for victory. Fed juicy half-trackers by the Australian spinners, Rohit smacked half a dozen sixes in his 29th ODI century.

The elegant right-hander, named 2019 ODI Player of the Year last week, also completed 9000 ODI runs in his 224th match. Kohli occasionally struggled to read Adam Zampa's googly but kept India on course after Rohit's departure.

Shreyas Iyer made a brisk 44 not out to help India home with 15 balls to spare as the hosts, thumped by 10 wickets in the first game, came from behind to win the series.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to interact with students in 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020' on Monday

During his Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers and parents on Monday to share valuable tips with them to ensure that they beat the exam stress. Around 2,000 students are pa...

'Kejriwal ka guarantee card' a 'jumla' and lie, allege BJP and Congress

Opposition BJP and Congress on Sunday dubbed AAPs guarantee card a jumlagimmick and a lie, saying the ruling party is staring at defeat in the February 8 assembly polls. As the Aam Aadmi Party stares at defeat in the upcoming elections, it ...

Nets look to get back on track vs. visiting Sixers

Being unable to stop Tobias Harris Wednesday night is part of a litany of issues plaguing the Brooklyn Nets these days. The Nets get another chance at containing Harris on Monday afternoon when they host the Philadelphia 76ers and attempt t...

UPDATE 3-Lebanon security forces fire water cannons at stone-throwing protesters

Lebanese security forces fired water cannons at stone-throwing protesters on Sunday in a second night of violence in Beirut, which has been rocked by some of the worst unrest since demonstrations against the ruling elite began in October.Su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020