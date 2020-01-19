India beat Sri Lanka by 90 runs in U-19 World Cup opener

Captain Priyam Garg (56), opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (59) and wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel (52 not out) struck half centuries as defending champions India beat Sri Lanka by 90 runs in the opening encounter of the ICC U-19 World Cup here on Sunday. Batting first India scored 297 for four and then bowled out Sri Lanka for 207 with spinners Siddhesh Veer and Ravi Bishnoi getting two wickets apiece.

The Indians produced a team effort after being sent in to bat with all the top and middle order batsmen making useful contributions to post a big score at the Mangaung Oval here. Garg's 56 came from 72 balls with two boundaries while Jaiswal needed 74 deliveries for his 59 which had eight shots to the fence. Jurel hit three boundaries and one six in his 48-ball unbeaten knock.

Brief Scores: India: 297 for 4 in 50 overs (Priyam Garg 56, Yashasvi Jaiswal 59, Dhruv Jurel 52 not out; Ashian Deniel 1/39). Sri Lanka 207 in 45.2 overs (Nipun Dananjaya 50, Siddhesh Veer 2/34, Ravi Bishnoi 2/44).

