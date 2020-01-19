Left Menu
Report: Jazz agrees to 4-year extension with F O'Neale

Report: Jazz agrees to 4-year extension with F O'Neale

Looking to keep defensive continuity into next season and beyond, the Utah Jazz agreed to a four-year, $36 million extension with forward Royce O'Neale, ESPN reported Sunday. O'Neal, 26, has started 39 of the Jazz's 42 games this season, with 6.2 points and 5.0 rebounds in 29.6 minutes per game. He has helped Utah hold opponents to 106.4 points per game, eighth best in the NBA heading into play Sunday.

The Texas native and Baylor product played one season in Germany and another season in Spain before he joined the Jazz. In three seasons with Utah, he has scored 5.3 points per game with 3.8 rebounds. His 3-point shooting has improved each season. He at 44.3 percent from distance this season and 39.4 percent in his brief career.

--Field Level Media

