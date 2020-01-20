Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2 PM EDT on Sunday, Jan 19

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

COLLEGE FOOTBALL College football notebook

NFL Patriots' Stidham focused on his future, not Brady's Jarrett Stidham insists he's focused on his future, as opposed to one involving the starting quarterback of the New England Patriots.

Report: Jay Gruden to interview for Jaguars OC job Former Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden will interview for the Jacksonville Jaguars' vacant offensive coordinator position, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on Sunday. - -

Sunday's playoff games: Tennessee at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m. Green Bay at San Francisco, 6:40 p.m.

NBA Report: Jazz agrees to 4-year extension with F O'Neale Looking to keep defensive continuity into next season and beyond, the Utah Jazz agreed to a four-year, $36 million extension with forward Royce O’Neale, ESPN reported Sunday.

Report: Warriors eye March 1 for Curry return The Golden State Warriors have a soft target date of March 1 for the return of two-time MVP Stephen Curry, The Athletic reported Sunday. - -

Sunday: Miami at San Antonio, 3 p.m. Indiana at Denver, 8 p.m.

Blue Jackets activate Bjorkstrand off injured reserve The Columbus Blue Jackets activated right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand off injured reserve, the team announced Sunday.

Sunday: Boston at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 5 p.m. Winnipeg at Chicago, 7 p.m. Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Union add Oravec to further bolster midfield The Philadelphia Union continued to bolster their midfield ranks by acquiring Matej Oravec from DAC Dunajska Streda of the Slovak Super League, mlssoccer.com reported.

