Report: QB Rivers moves to Florida

Quarterback Philip Rivers, his wife and their nine children have left Southern California and settled in Florida, ESPN reported Sunday. Rivers has been with the Chargers organization since a draft-day trade with the New York Giants for Eli Manning in 2004 sent him to San Diego, but the 38-year-old is a free agent and his future with the Chargers is unclear. His four-year, $83.25 million contract expired at the end of the 2019 season.

"What this means football-wise is to be determined but it was time for us to move back closer to home," Rivers said in a text message, ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen reported. He is an Alabama native and played his college football at North Carolina State. Rivers told reporters after the Chargers' season-ending game on Dec. 29 that he'd like to continue to play football, even if the franchise didn't bring him back for a 17th season.

"Where that's gonna be I think will get sorted out over the next what is it, three months? I've never been in this position. I usually don't even know when the league year starts and when all those things are," he said. "We'll just kinda see. Again, I'm very thankful for the 16 years and if there's another I'll be thankful for that." Rivers played behind Drew Brees his first two seasons with the Chargers and is 123-101 as the Chargers' starter. He ranks sixth all-time in the NFL in passing yards (59,271), completed passes (4,908) and touchdown passes (397).

He has been remarkably durable, starting every game for 14 straight seasons. In 2019, the Chargers struggled to a 5-11 record. Rivers threw for 4,615 yards but connected on just 23 touchdown passes -- his lowest total since 2017. He also threw 21 interceptions.

--Field Level Media

