Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Dry January a massive mistake jokes Abu Dhabi winner Westwood

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 02:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 02:11 IST
Golf-Dry January a massive mistake jokes Abu Dhabi winner Westwood

Former world number one Lee Westwood has a reputation for working hard and playing hard, but his celebration for winning the Abu Dhabi Championship on Sunday is unlikely to involve any alcohol. Westwood joked on Sunday that he had picked the wrong time to shun alcohol.

"I decided to do Dry January, which right now seems a massive mistake and I'll do really well to get through tonight without a drink," the 46-year-old Englishman told reporters, admitting that temptation was lurking around every corner. "Everybody's offering me one, but I've held out so far. Normally you'd see me with a glass of champagne or Corona (beer) in hand, but I've managed not to have a drink so far.

"I'll give you an update tomorrow whether I'm still committed to the cause. But I would like to get right through the next two weeks and then we'll see. I'm trying to lose a bit of weight, so I can't really drink." It should help that Westwood will keep himself busy by playing the next two tournaments on the European Tour's Middle East swing, the Dubai Desert Classic that starts on Thursday, followed by the Saudi International.

Once those commitments are satisfied, it will be time to enjoy a drink during a short break before gearing up for a busy spring schedule that will include the Masters in April. If Westwood keeps playing well, he will be in the running for another Ryder Cup appearance when Europe defend their title against the United States in Wisconsin in September.

Westwood did not qualify for the 2018 showdown in Paris, which at least spared him the jangling nerves that come with the territory in golf's premier team event. "I thought I was done in The Ryder Cup as a player," he said.

"I've played 10, and I really enjoyed watching everybody else suffer in the last one."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

Scientists develop laser diode to emit deep UV light

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 6-Foreign powers back Libya ceasefire as commander's forces choke oil flows

Foreign powers agreed at a summit in Berlin on Sunday to shore up a shaky ceasefire in Libya, but the meeting was overshadowed by blockades of oilfields by forces loyal to commander Khalifa Haftar that could cripple the countrys crude produ...

Gargash says UAE supports Berlin conference on Libya -tweet

The United Arab Emirates minister of state for foreign affairs, Anwar Gargash, tweeted on Sunday night that UAE supports efforts by the Berlin conference on Libya to seek a political solution to the crisis in that country. The minister adde...

Penguins rally from early hole to defeat Bruins

Bryan Rusts tiebreaking goal in the third period capped the Pittsburgh Penguins comeback from an early three-goal deficit Sunday to give them a 4-3 victory over the visiting Boston Bruins. At 1235 of the third period, Rust, from 12 feet, co...

UPDATE 2-Pompeo looks forward to meeting with Venezuela's Guaido in Colombia

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday he looks forward to meeting with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido on Monday in Bogota at a regional counter-terrorism conference.We hope hell be there ... We hope hell join us and I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020