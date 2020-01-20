Left Menu
Aldridge, DeRozan lift Spurs to 107-102 win over Heat

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 04:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 04:18 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 21 points and DeMar DeRozan added 20 to pace a balanced San Antonio attack as the Spurs outlasted the visiting Miami Heat 107-102 on Sunday afternoon in the Alamo City. Two free throws by DeRozan and a three-point play by Aldridge after a steal by Derrick White gave the Spurs a 102-98 lead with 3:20 to play in a back-and-forth game. Marco Belinelli then drained a 3-pointer to stretch San Antonio's advantage to seven points.

But the Heat charged back, as Bam Adebayo threw down an alley-oop dunk and Jimmy Butler converted two free throws to cut the deficit to 105-102. Two Belinelli free throws with 6.6 seconds to play pushed the Spurs' advantage to five points and San Antonio held on in the final seconds.

Patty Mills added 18 points for San Antonio, which won for the first time in three games. Belinelli scored 12 points and White tallied 11 for the Spurs, which played without guard Dejounte Murray, who missed the game with because of an illness. Adebayo paced Miami with 21 points and 16 rebounds. Goran Dragic scored 19 points, Kendrick Nunn had 18, Butler hit for 16 and Duncan Robinson added 12 for the Heat, who had a two-game winning streak snapped.

The Spurs led 60-54 after a first half in which there were three lead changes and seven ties. The Heat enjoyed as much as an 11-point lead midway through the first quarter before San Antonio roared back to flip the script, taking a 12-point advantage in the second. Mills led all scorers over the first 24 minutes with 14 points off the bench. DeRozan added nine points on 3 of 8 shooting, and his 13-game streak of shooting at least 50 percent for the game ended.

Robinson scored 12 points in the half to lead the Heat while Nunn and Butler added 10 each. Miami rallied to move in front by three points early in the third quarter before San Antonio responded. Adebayo's tip-in with 19.5 seconds left allowed the Spurs to take an 86-84 lead into the final period.

