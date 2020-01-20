Mahomes, Chiefs handle Titans to reach Super Bowl LIV

Patrick Mahomes passed for 294 yards and three touchdowns while adding 53 yards and another score rushing Sunday, as the Kansas City Chiefs advanced to their first Super Bowl in 50 years by downing the Tennessee Titans 35-24 at Kansas City, Mo. Mahomes rallied the Chiefs from a 10-point, first-half deficit to their eighth straight victory by going 23 of 35, while also rushing eight times. The win in the AFC Championship Game was the first in three appearances for Kansas City, which lost in overtime to New England at home last year.

Sammy Watkins caught seven passes for 114 yards, including a 60-yard bomb from Mahomes with 7:33 remaining for the last of four unanswered touchdowns, giving Kansas City a 35-17 lead. Damien Williams added 45 yards rushing, including a touchdown, and five receptions. The Super Bowl appearance will be the third for the Chiefs and their first since winning Super Bowl IV as AFL champions. Andy Reid will become the seventh coach to guide two franchises to the Super Bowl, after taking Philadelphia to Super Bowl XXXIX, where the Eagles lost to the Patriots.

Playing behind throughout the second half, Tennessee was unable to untrack Derrick Henry, who had at least 182 yards in each of the three previous games, all road wins against AFC division champs. Henry finished with 69 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill added 209 yards passing, going 21 of 31 with two touchdowns. A 22-yard TD pass to Anthony Firkser with 4:18 remaining cut the lead to 35-24, but Tannehill was sacked on fourth down to end the Titans' last possession.

Mahomes broke three tackles scrambling for a 27-yard touchdown with 11 seconds left in the first half to help Kansas City rally from a 10-0 deficit for a 21-17 halftime lead. He also threw for two first-half touchdowns, both to Tyreek Hill, as the Chiefs recovered from a three-and-out on their first series. They scored TDs on three straight possessions bridging the two quarters.

Henry carried 16 times in the first half for 62 yards, including a 4-yard touchdown that gave Tennessee a 10-0 margin barely nine minutes into the first quarter. Tannehill also passed for a TD, a 1-yard lob to offensive lineman Dennis Kelly on a tackle-eligible play to cap a 15-play drive that took 9-plus minutes.

