49ers RB Coleman ruled out with arm injury

San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman was carted off the field with an apparent right elbow injury during the second quarter of Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers. Coleman was taken in for X-rays to determine the severity. The 49ers later ruled him out for the rest of the game.

Coleman was injured on a 4-yard run with 9:32 left in the first half. He was tripped and appeared to injure his right arm when his hand hit the ground. The Indiana product had 21 yards on six carries when he exited.

