HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day one at the Australian Open

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 08:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 08:34 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

Highlights of the first day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Monday (times AEST; GMT+11):

1359 SERENA POWERS PAST POTAPOVA

American Serena Williams began her latest quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title with a 6-0 6-3 victory over Russian teenager Anastasia Potapova. Williams fired nine aces and broke her opponent five times in a contest lasting 58 minutes.

1331 OSAKA SHINES WITH DAD WATCHING ON

A victory to kick off her title defence was doubly sweet for Naomi Osaka with a special guest cheering her on from the crowd. "My dad watched my match from my box for the first time during a Grand Slam. I feel so happy," the 22-year-old tweeted.

1308 QUERREY DOWNS CORIC, BERRETTINI OFF THE MARK

Unseeded American Sam Querrey knocked out 25th seed Borna Coric of Croatia 6-3 6-4 6-4 and was joined in the second round by eighth seed Matteo Berrettini, who beat Australian wild card Andrew Harris 6-3 6-1 6-3 for his first Australian Open win.

1235 OSAKA INTO SECOND ROUND

Defending champion Naomi Osaka overcame swirling winds and a tough opponent in Maria Bouzkova to advance to the second round with a 6-2 6-4 victory.

Osaka relied on a powerful serve and blistering forehand to get herself out of trouble and overcame 28 unforced errors while she broke the Czech twice in each set to seal the win.

1202 SPAIN'S BADOSA FIRST INTO SECOND ROUND

Paula Badosa became the first player into the second round with her 6-1 6-0 demolition of Swedish qualifier Johanna Larsson in just 57 minutes on Court 22. American-born Badossa, 22, will face either Katerina Siniakova or seventh seed Petra Kvitova in the second round.

1140 RAONIC TO FACE LUCKY LOSER

Canada's Milos Raonic has had a late change of opponent for his first round match on Monday after Moldova's Radu Albot withdrew, organisers said.

Albot has been replaced in the draw by lucky loser Lorenzo Giustino of Italy for the clash on Court 19.

1100 PLAY UNDERWAY ALTHOUGH RAIN EXPECTED

Play got underway on all courts on time although the Bureau of Meteorology has forecast heavy rain throughout the day with a high of just 21C (69.8°F). Smoke from bushfires that affected qualifying has dissipated and Victoria's Environmental Protection Agency rated the air quality as good.

Women's champion Naomi Osaka opened proceedings on Rod Laver Arena against the Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova, with 23-times Grand Slam champion Serena Williams to follow on the main show court against Russia's Anastasia Potapova.

