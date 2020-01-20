Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cavani asks to leave PSG for Atletico Madrid, say French giants

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lorient
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 09:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 09:49 IST
Cavani asks to leave PSG for Atletico Madrid, say French giants
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Edinson Cavani has told Paris Saint-Germain that he wants to leave for Atletico Madrid, the French champions sporting director Leonardo said. "It's true that today he asked to leave. We are studying the situation. It's also true that there has been an approach from Atletico Madrid," said Leonardo after PSG had defeated Lorient 1-0 on Sunday to reach the last 16 of the French Cup. PSG do not want the Uruguayan striker, their record goal scorer, to leave but "we have to listen to him because we have a lot of respect for the player", added the Brazilian.

Cavani has scored 198 goals in his PSG career but has lost his place as an automatic first-choice following the arrival of Mauro Icardi on loan from Inter Milan. PSG coach Thomas Tuchel refused to comment on the future of the 33-year-old player.

"I have said a lot about this, I am not going to repeat myself always on the same subject," said Tuchel. "If we want to achieve our objectives -- winning as many trophies as possible -- it's best with 'Edi', yes."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Biocon Bengaluru unit pre-approval inspection by USFDA concludes with zero observations

Biocon on Monday said that pre-approval inspection of the Bengaluru facility of its arm conducted by US health regulator was concluded with zero observations. The US Food and Drug Administration USFDA conducted a pre-approval inspection of ...

China stocks rise on signs of steadying economy, Hong Kong dips

China stocks rose on Monday on signs of a stabilizing domestic economy and increasing expectations of government stimulus to aid growth, while Hong Kong shares dipped. The CSI300 index rose 0.5 to 4,176.50 by the end of the morning session...

Amazon India to include 10K EVs in delivery fleet by 2025

E-commerce major Amazon India on Monday said its fleet of delivery vehicles in the country will include 10,000 EVs by 2025. Amazons rival, Flipkart had in June last year said it aims to replace 40 percent of its delivery vans with electric ...

Cipla announces closure of USFDA inspection at Patalganga facility

Cipla on Monday announced the closure of inspection by the US health regulator at its Patalganga manufacturing facility in Maharashtra.Following the inspection by the United States Food and Drug Administration USFDA at the Patalganga manufa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020