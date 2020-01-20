Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pelicans' Williamson on track for Wednesday debut

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 11:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 11:22 IST
Pelicans' Williamson on track for Wednesday debut
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Zion Williamson, the NBA's No. 1 draft pick last June, took a step, at least on paper, toward his debut for the New Orleans Pelicans. And it bodes well for the ultimate step, still slated for Wednesday. The Pelicans changed Williamson's status on the injury report for Monday's game at Memphis from "out" to "doubtful," but that isn't to cast doubt on announced plans for him to play Wednesday when the Pelicans host the San Antonio Spurs.

Teams typically change a player's injury report status from "out" to "available" over the course of a few games as a player nears his return -- or in the former Duke star's case, his first NBA appearance. Williamson is recovering from meniscus surgery on his right knee in mid-October. He initially was expected to miss six to eight weeks, though the team has been preaching an abundance of caution in getting him ready.

In his one season at Duke, Williamson averaged 22.6 points and 8.9 rebounds and shot 68 percent from the floor in 33 games. In the preseason for the Pelicans, he averaged 23.3 points and shot 71.4 percent from the floor. The Pelicans have won four of their last six games but are 16-27 and in 12th place in the Western Conference, 4 1/2 games behind the eighth-place Memphis Grizzlies in the standings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

South Korea confims first case of coronavirus

South Korea on Monday confirmed the first case of mysterious coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan city of China. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention KCDC said a Chinese woman suffered a fever and respiratory problems upon...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares pause near high ground, oil jumps on Libya shutdown

Asian shares held near a 20-month top on Monday even as investors took some money off the table following a strong run recently, while oil jumped to more than a one-week high after two large crude production bases in Libya began shutting do...

Ker govt not to cooperate with procedures for NPR updation

Ker govt not to cooperate with procedures for NPR updation Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 20 PTI The Left governmentin Kerala on Monday decided to inform the Centre that it wouldnot cooperate with any official procedures regarding theupdation of t...

Medvarsity Online Ltd. Partners With People Tree Hospital to Enhance Emergency Medicine Department in the Hospital

Medvarsity Online Ltd., a leader in online medical education, has partnered with People Tree Hospitals to provide healthcare professionals with an advanced and well-structured Fellowship Program in Emergency Medicine intended to provide an ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020