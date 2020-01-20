Tennis-Australian Open order of play on Tuesday

Order of play on the main show courts on the second day of the Australian Open on Tuesday (play begins at 0000 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding): ROD LAVER ARENA

Kristina Mladenovic (France) v 2-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 19-Donna Vekic (Croatia) v Maria Sharapova (Russia)

1-Rafa Nadal (Spain) v Hugo Dellien (Bolivia) Not before 0800 GMT

4-Daniil Medvedev (Russia) v Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) Elisabetta Cocciaretto (Italy) v 17-Angelique Kerber (Germany)

MARGARET COURT ARENA 6-Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) v Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (Slovakia)

Adrian Mannarino (France) v 5-Dominic Thiem (Austria) Ajla Tomljanovic (Australia) v 31-Anastasija Sevastova (Latvia)

Not before 0800 GMT Jennifer Brady (U.S.) v 4-Simona Halep (Romania)

Marco Cecchinato (Italy) v 7-Alexander Zverev (Germany) MELBOURNE ARENA

Polona Hercog (Slovenia) v Rebecca Peterson (Sweden) 10-Madison Keys (U.S.) v Daria Kasatkina (Russia)

Damir Dzumhur (Bosnia) v 15-Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) Not before 0500 GMT

Alexei Popyrin (Australia) v 28-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) Not before 0800 GMT

23-Nick Kyrgios (Australia) v Lorenzo Sonego (Italy) (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru)

