Lahiri finishes Tied-73 at American Express golf championship

  Laquinta
  Updated: 20-01-2020 18:59 IST
  Created: 20-01-2020 18:40 IST
Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri finished a disappointing tied-73 in the American Express Golf Championship here as he carded five-over 77 at the tough Stadium Course. Lahiri's 77 meant he ended at five-under 283 after his earlier rounds of 70-70-66 at the event which is played over three different courses. In his final round, Lahiri hit nine of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation.

Lahiri was once again done in by big numbers as he shot a triple bogey, a double bogey and two bogeys against just two birdies. It was a forgettable day for Lahiri as he went into the water on three occasions -- on the 13th, sixth and seventh after starting from the 10th tee. Overall, he gave away three doubles and one triple over the week.

Andrew Landry (67) won his second PGA TOUR title over Abraham Ancer after holding a six-stroke lead at one point during the final round. He finished at 26-under with some very consistent scores over three courses of differing difficulty. He shot 66 and 67 in first and last rounds at Stadium Course, the toughest one, while he had 64 at La Quinta, the easiest, and 65 at Nicklaus Tournament course.

Abraham Ancer (68-67-66-63) was second at 24-under 264, while Scottie Scheffler (65-64-66-70) was third at 23-under 265. Ancer and Sam Burns shot 63 to tie Stadium Course record.

