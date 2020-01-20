Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cavani desire to leave PSG sparks Lampard interest

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 21:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 21:46 IST
Cavani desire to leave PSG sparks Lampard interest

London, Jan 20 (AFP) Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani's desire to leave Paris Saint-Germain has stoked the interest of Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, who has bemoaned his players' lack of clinical finishing. Tammy Abraham has scored 16 goals in all competitions this season but Lampard is aware that he needs support.

The 1-0 defeat by Newcastle on Saturday highlighted a lack of ruthlessness in front of goal with defeat preventing Chelsea from extending their advantage over their rivals for a Champions League place. Fourth-placed Chelsea play Arsenal on Tuesday and are presently five points clear of Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Arsenal are 10 points adrift of their London rivals. Cavani is PSG's record goalscorer with 198 but the 116-times capped striker told the board he wanted to leave for Atletico Madrid having fallen behind Mauro Icardi in the pecking order this season.

However, Lampard said he would be interested in a striker of the 32-year-old's class when he was told at the eve of match press conference of Cavani's desire to leave PSG. "He's a great player," said Lampard of Cavani.

"I played against him and I always loved his mentality and attitude, and obviously his goal-scoring record speaks for itself. "I'm not absolutely aware of what the situation is, so we'll see.

"The idea of bringing in experience is something I'm certainly not absolutely looking away from. "Because sometimes the young players need a little bit of help, and if that's the case then that may help us."

Lampard denied that defeat by Newcastle made it all the more urgent he delve into the transfer market. "I don't think Newcastle hastens anything, it's just we couldn't do any business in the summer window," said Lampard referring to the FIFA transfer ban which has now been lifted but which existed in the close season.

"At this point it's something (lack of accurate finishing) we've seen as a bit of a problem in our home games. "So we've got to work hard with the group here, and then if we can improve in terms of goal scoring, it's for sure something we have to look at." AFP PDS

PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi polls: Nitish, Tyagi to be among star campaigners for JD(U)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Janata Dal United spokesperson K C Tyagi will be among the star campaigners for the party ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, the JDU said on Monday. The party released the list of star campaigners on Mo...

Belgium region 'totally opposes' Mercosur trade pact

Brussels, Jan 20 AFP Belgiums southern Wallonia region, which briefly blocked an EU-Canada trade deal in 2016, said Monday it was totally opposed to Europes new trade pact negotiated with South Americas Mercosur grouping. The head of govern...

Prevailing political situation in J-K precarious: PDP

The PDP on Monday termed the political situation in Jammu and Kashmir precarious and said there was a dire need for the party to rededicate itself to peace and development through dialogue and reconciliation as envisioned by its founder Muf...

ISRO successfully completes three orbit-raising manoeuvres of GSAT-30

The ISRO said it has successfully completed the three orbit raising manoeuvres of communication satellite GSAT-30 on Monday, which was launched on January 17 onboard Ariane 5 rocket from French Guiana. The space agency said the cumulative d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020