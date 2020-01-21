REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/at 2:30 p.m. ET

Canadian Formula One rookie Nicholas Latifi has made the call and will race with the number six on his car in a nod to the telephone area code of his home city Toronto. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-BUR/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds a news conference ahead of his team's Premier League match against Burnley.

21 Jan 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT SOCCER-FIFA/TEBAS

Soccer-Expanded Club World Cup a danger to football ecosystem - La Liga chief Soccer's world organising body FIFA has become a disrupting force in the game by organising the revamped Club World Cup in 2021, La Liga president Javier Tebas has said, predicting that the tournament could have a damaging impact on domestic leagues.

20 Jan 16:30 ET / 21:30 GMT SOCCER-FRANCE-LYO-LIL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Coupe de La Ligue - Lyon vs Lille Lyon play Lille in the Coupe de la Ligue .

21 Jan 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-LAZ/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Coppa Italia - Napoli v Lazio Crisis-hit Napoli host on-form Lazio in a Coppa Italia quarter-final.

20 Jan 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-WORLDCUP/AFRICA (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - 2022 World Cup - African qualifiers draw The draw for the African qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar takes place in Cairo. The 40 countries remaining in the race for five places at Qatar 2022 will be divided into 10 groups of four. The group winners will then play off for the five places at the finals.

21 Jan 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT TENNIS

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - Australian Open

Round one of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park. 21 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

CRICKET CRICKET-TEST-ZWE-LKA/

Cricket - Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka - first test, day three Zimbabwe will host Sri Lanka in the first test of a two-match series at the Harare Sports Club.

21 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK Field Level Media-NFL notebook

Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes. 20 Jan 8:45 p.m. ET

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK

FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK Field Level Media-NBA notebook

News and notes from around the NBA 20 Jan 9 p.m. ET

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NOTEBOOK

Field Level Media-NHL notebook News and notes from around the NHL

Jan 20

