Nets G Irving (hamstring) scratched

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving will miss Monday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers due to tightness in his right hamstring, the team announced. Irving experienced symptoms on Sunday. When the hamstring remained tight Monday, the decision was made to scratch Irving from the lineup.

"I don't think you want tightness to go to a strain," Nets coach Kenny Atkinson told reporters before Monday's game. "With these things, you want to err on the side of caution." Irving recently returned from a shoulder ailment that sidelined him for 26 games. He's averaging 26.5 points and 6.9 assists in 15 games.

