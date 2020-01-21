Left Menu
Development News Edition

Porzingis close as Mavs get set to face Clippers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 02:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 02:27 IST
Porzingis close as Mavs get set to face Clippers

After missing 10 games with right knee soreness, Kristaps Porzingis could return Tuesday when the Dallas Mavericks host the Los Angeles Clippers. "The way I'm feeling, I don't see why there should be any hurdles," said Porzingis after participating in a full practice Sunday, according to the Dallas Morning News. "But you never know, so I'm just putting in the work, making sure the knee is strong, the leg is strong."

The 7-foot-3 Porzingis averaged 17.3 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.1. blocks before being sidelined. "We have (Monday) and then we'll see where we are for Tuesday, but (Sunday) was good," said Dallas coach Rick Carlisle, according to the team's website. "He was out there the whole time he competed. We did some live stuff, which he was in, so good stuff."

The Mavericks, who were 6-4 during Porzingis' absence, have now won four consecutive games, the latest a 120-112 home victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday. Luka Doncic converted a career-high eight 3-pointers and scored 35 points with eight rebounds and seven assists for Dallas. Doncic is one triple-double shy of tying Jason Kidd's career club mark of 21. Doncic took 12 3-point attempts and hit 11 of 23 shots from the floor. He has averaged 28.9 points, 9.7 rebounds and nine assists per game. He was third in the league in scoring and assists through Sunday's games.

Tim Hardaway Jr. had 29 points, while Seth Curry added 16 off the bench for the Mavericks against the Blazers. Kawhi Leonard topped 30 or more points for the fifth straight game, scoring 39 to lift the Clippers over the host New Orleans Pelicans 133-130 on Saturday. Leonard, who is averaging 36 points per game in the past five contests, also had six boards, six assists and five steals.

"Making shots. It's simple as that. Making shots," said Leonard told reporters afterward after making 15 of 28 attempts. "My teammates are being more aggressive, being assertive and that's it." Lou Williams, whose 3-pointer with 31.6 seconds remaining was the difference, contributed 32 points and Montrezl Harrell scored 24 off the bench for the Clippers, winners of three straight and five of their last six. The Clippers prevailed by rallying in the second half after allowing the Pelicans to tie a franchise record with 80 points in the first half.

Paul George missed his fifth consecutive game with a strained left hamstring. George isn't expected to return against the Mavericks, but Clippers coach Doc Rivers hopes the six-time All-Star forward can play before the end of the current five-game road swing that began in New Orleans. "He's coming along," Rivers said, according to the Los Angeles Times. "Hopefully at some point he'll rejoin us on the trip, but right now we just felt it'd be better for him to stay back and just keep getting treatment."

The Clippers captured a 114-99 decision on Nov. 26 at Dallas. Leonard scored 28 points and George finished with 26 and a career-best six steals. Doncic managed 22 points on 4-of-14 shooting, eight rebounds and six assists. He committed seven turnovers. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Former Tunisian finance minister named PM-designate

Former finance minister Elyes Fakhfakh was named prime minister-designate by Tunisias president late Monday, and will now face the difficult task of forming a cabinet within a month. Newly elected President Kais Saied on Monday mandated Mr ...

JNU student thrashed by other students for not allowing them to join 'special dinner' at Narmada hostel

A Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU student staying at Narmada hostel in the varsity was on Monday allegedly beaten up by three students, a day after he had purportedly refused to let them have food at the hostel during special dinner. As per...

Motor racing-Alonso a free agent for Indy after McLaren contract ends

Fernando Alonso will be free to drive for whomever he chooses at this years Indianapolis 500 after ending his relationship with McLaren.The Formula One team confirmed on Monday that the double world champions contract had expired at the end...

UPDATE 2-TOM-Huawei CFO Meng arrives in Canada court as U.S. extradition trial kicks off

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou arrived in a Vancouver courtroom on Monday for the start of a trial to decide whether she can be extradited to the United States, as China repeated its call for Canada to release her. The United S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020