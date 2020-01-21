Left Menu
Magic rout Hornets behind Fournier’s 26 points

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 06:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 05:58 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@OrlandoMagic)

Evan Fournier produced a big second half and finished with 26 points as the Orlando Magic withstood a sluggish start and defeated the host Charlotte Hornets, 106-83, on Monday. Nikola Vucevic poured in 24 points and Terrence Ross, who carried the team in the first half, ended up with 19 points for the road-weary Magic, who played Saturday night at Golden State and wrapped up a season-long six-game road trip.

Markelle Fultz added 10 points. Vucevic pulled in 10 rebounds. Fournier shot 10-for-14 from the field, including 6-for-8 on 3-pointers. The Magic was 14-for-28 on 3s as a team, recovering from a rough stretch in that category.

Reserve guard Malik Monk's 20 points, P.J. Washington's 19 points and Devonte' Graham's 15 points led Charlotte, which has lost seven games in a row. The Hornets, who had four days off since their last game, shot 10-for-33 on 3-pointers. They committed 18 turnovers.

Starting guard Terry Rozier, who has been Charlotte's best scorer the past month, had four points and was 0-for-6 from the field. It was Charlotte's final game before Friday's matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks in Paris.

Orlando had huge success at the start of the second and fourth quarters. A 10-2 stretch at the outset of the fourth quarter helped build an 82-67 advantage. Soon after, it was a 91-71 bulge, allowing the Magic to be on the way to completing a 3-3 road trip.

Earlier, the Magic began the second quarter on a 14-1 run. Orlando took a 51-45 edge into halftime. Ross had 16 points in the first half, hitting 5 of 6 3-point attempts. The rest of the Magic shot 1-for-10 on first-half 3s.

Graham racked up 12 first-quarter points as the Hornets led 27-19. It was a successful return to Charlotte for Magic coach Steve Clifford, who's a former Hornets coach. Clifford had questioned the challenging schedule that his team was put through in recent days.

