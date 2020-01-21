Left Menu
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day two at the Australian Open

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 06:19 IST
  • Created: 21-01-2020 06:18 IST
Representative Image

Highlights of the second day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Tuesday (times AEST; GMT+11): 1143 KONTA BUNDLED OUT BY TUNISIA'S JABEUR

British 12th seed Johanna Konta was the first big-name player to be knocked out on Tuesday when Tunisia's Ons Jabeur thrashed her 6-4 6-2 in just over an hour on 1573 Arena. The pair were one of the first matches to start on Tuesday after rain played havoc with the draw on the first day.

Konta has been troubled by a knee injury for more than a year and had not played in more than four months as she tried to regain her fitness ahead of the season opening Grand Slam. The world number 85 sealed victory when Konta's defensive backhand sailed over the baseline and she now faces either Madison Brengle or Caroline Garcia in the next round.

READ MORE Tsitsipas calls for "a little more respect" after rowdy first round

'It's all good': Barty romps through after stuttering start Rust-free Federer launches Melbourne campaign with sublime win

Serena puts aside air quality concerns to clear first hurdle Osaka fires back at social media troll after Melbourne win

Gauff completes double eclipse of Venus at Australian Open Wozniacki battles "mixed emotions" in first round win at Australian Open

Shapovalov shocked in Australian Open first round Briton Evans pats stomach after fulfilling comeback win

Sports need to do more to combat climate change - lobby group Nadal begins Australian Open campaign against Dellien

Australian Open order of play on Tuesday 1049 PLAY UNDERWAY EARLY

Play got underway early on the second day on the outside courts after a number of matches were suspended on day one due to torrential rain in Melbourne. The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast clearing weather with a high of just 22C (71.6°F).

Smoke from bushfires that affected qualifying has dissipated and Victoria's Environmental Protection Agency rated the air quality as good. World number two Karolina Pliskova is first up on Rod Laver Arena against France's Fed Cup winner Kristina Mladenovic.

(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury and Shrivathsa Sridhar; Editing by Kim Coghill)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

