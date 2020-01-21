HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day two at the Australian Open
Highlights of the second day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Tuesday (times AEST; GMT+11): 1143 KONTA BUNDLED OUT BY TUNISIA'S JABEUR
British 12th seed Johanna Konta was the first big-name player to be knocked out on Tuesday when Tunisia's Ons Jabeur thrashed her 6-4 6-2 in just over an hour on 1573 Arena. The pair were one of the first matches to start on Tuesday after rain played havoc with the draw on the first day.
Konta has been troubled by a knee injury for more than a year and had not played in more than four months as she tried to regain her fitness ahead of the season opening Grand Slam. The world number 85 sealed victory when Konta's defensive backhand sailed over the baseline and she now faces either Madison Brengle or Caroline Garcia in the next round.
Australian Open order of play on Tuesday 1049 PLAY UNDERWAY EARLY
Play got underway early on the second day on the outside courts after a number of matches were suspended on day one due to torrential rain in Melbourne. The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast clearing weather with a high of just 22C (71.6°F).
Smoke from bushfires that affected qualifying has dissipated and Victoria's Environmental Protection Agency rated the air quality as good. World number two Karolina Pliskova is first up on Rod Laver Arena against France's Fed Cup winner Kristina Mladenovic.
(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury and Shrivathsa Sridhar; Editing by Kim Coghill)
