Titans DC Pees retires ... again

Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees announced his retirement Monday, one day after the Titans' loss in the AFC Championship Game. Pees, 70, previously retired from the Baltimore Ravens after the 2017 season. However, he returned shortly thereafter to join Mike Vrabel's Titans staff. Pees had coached Vrabel with the New England Patriots.

"Players love him," Vrabel told media members of Pees. "I've talked him out of retirement once; I didn't have the heart to do it a second time. We're lucky that he was here, that he chose to come here and be with us." Pees coached 16 seasons in the NFL, with New England (2004-2009), Baltimore (2010-2017) and Tennessee (2018-19). He won two Super Bowls: XXXIX with New England and XLVII with Baltimore.

"It is for real," Pees was quoted as saying Monday on the Titans official website. "If I wanted to continue coaching it would be here. We've got a great staff, really enjoyed the guys, great working for Mike, I love our players. I'm done coaching. "In talking with my wife, we've decided it was time for me to hang up the cleats, so to speak. It's been 47 years, and I told the team today 722 games - that's a lot of games to coach. It's time."

Pees began his NFL coaching career in 2004 as Patriots linebackers coach. He had coached with Bill Belichick's father, Steve, at Navy. Vrabel also confirmed defensive backs coach Kerry Coombs is leaving to become defensive coordinator at Ohio State.

Tennessee's season ended Sunday with a 35-24 loss at Kansas City.

