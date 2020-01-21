Left Menu
Development News Edition

Djokovic thanks Ivanisevic tips after flurry of aces

  • PTI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 10:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 10:07 IST
Djokovic thanks Ivanisevic tips after flurry of aces
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Defending champion Novak Djokovic said he had been taking tips from serving maestro Goran Ivanisevic after he hammered down a series of aces in his first-up win at the Australian Open. Djokovic smacked 14 aces and had a first-serve percentage of 65 percent in his grinding 7-6 (7/5) 6-2 2-6 6-1 win over Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff in round one.

The Serb credited his work with Croatia's Ivanisevic, who served up more than 10,000 aces in his career and joined the 16-time Grand Slam winner's team last year. "Throughout my career, my serve was maybe a little bit underestimated because of the quality of the returns and the baseline play," he told reporters late on Monday.

"There were times I was struggling with an elbow injury and I had to change the technique of my serve and a lot of things were happening, but in the last year-and-a-half, I feel great serving. "Obviously I pray to have serving days like I had today all of the time. I know it's not possible but I can back up my serving game from the back of the court."

The 32-year-old came through a mid-match lapse against Struff, the world number 37, and said he was glad to have an early test as he goes for a record-extending eighth Australian Open crown. "Historically I had a lot of success in the Grand Slams where I had a tough opponent in the first round because it gets me going from the beginning," he said.

"I have to be alert, I have to be on a high level and I think I was. Of course, you can always play better and I expect myself to be better as the tournament progresses."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Indian boxers claim four silver medals at Nation's Cup in Serbia

The seasoned M Meena Kumari 54kg was among the four Indian pugilists who claimed silver medals at the 9th Nations Cup boxing tournament for women in Sombor, Serbia. None of the Indians could win their summit bouts on Sunday night with Monik...

SC asks Manipur Assembly Speaker to decide in 4 weeks plea seeking disqualification of minister T Shyamkumar.

SC asks Manipur Assembly Speaker to decide in 4 weeks plea seeking disqualification of minister T Shyamkumar....

Brazilian Prez Bolsonaro to begin 4-day India visit from Friday

Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro, the chief guest of Indias Republic Day celebrations this year, will begin his four-day visit to the country from Friday.On his first visit to India after assuming power, Bolsonaro will be accompan...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day two at the Australian Open

Highlights of the second day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Tuesday times AEST GMT11 1645 NADAL STROLLS PAST DELLIENWorld number one Rafa Nadal began his quest for a 20th Grand Slam title to equal hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020