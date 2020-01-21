Prajnesh Gunneswaran crashes out of Australian Open

Indian tennis player Prajnesh Gunneswaran was knocked out of the Australian Open after he lost the men's singles opening round here on Tuesday. Gunneswaran suffered a 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 defeat at the hands of Japan's Tatsuma Ito.

Ito completely overpowered Gunneswaran, who lost the match in straight sets. In the second round, the Japanese tennis player will take on Serbian star Novak Djokovic on January 22. (ANI)

