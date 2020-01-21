Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Brady 'open-minded' about his NFL future

Approaching free agency for the first time, Tom Brady says he is keeping an open mind and will embrace the future with "open arms." The 42-year-old quarterback will officially become a free agent on March 18 if he does not reach a new deal with the New England Patriots. The six-time Super Bowl champion recently addressed his situation during an interview with Westwood One radio. Porzingis close as Mavs get set to face Clippers

After missing 10 games with right knee soreness, Kristaps Porzingis could return Tuesday when the Dallas Mavericks host the Los Angeles Clippers. "The way I'm feeling, I don't see why there should be any hurdles," said Porzingis after participating in a full practice Sunday, according to the Dallas Morning News. "But you never know, so I'm just putting in the work, making sure the knee is strong, the leg is strong." Sharapova vanquished by Vekic in Australian Open first round

Former champion Maria Sharapova put up a mid-match fight before bowing out of the Australian Open at the first hurdle on Tuesday, beaten 6-3 6-4 by Croatian Donna Vekic on Rod Laver Arena. The 32-year-old Russian was clearly still hampered by the shoulder injury that had restricted her to one previous competitive outing since her opening-round exit at last year's U.S. Open. Toronto's Bradley faces four months out after ankle surgery

Toronto FC captain and U.S. men's national team midfielder Michael Bradley will undergo ankle surgery and could be out for up to four months, the Major League Soccer (MLS) club's general manager said on Monday. Bradley, who suffered the injury during his team's loss to Seattle in the MLS Cup last November, is scheduled to undergo surgery in New York on Tuesday, according to Toronto General Manager Ali Curtis. Titans quarterback Tannehill named a Pro Bowl replacement

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill was named to the AFC Pro Bowl roster Monday as one of five replacements for the Super Bowl-bound Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs beat the Titans 35-24 in the AFC Championship game on Sunday to advance to Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2 against the San Francisco 49ers. Konta philosophical after early Melbourne exit

British number one Johanna Konta was philosophical about her first-round exit from the Australian Open on Tuesday in only her second match since last year's U.S. Open. The 12th seed, clearly not yet match fit on her return from a knee injury that cut short her 2019 season, lost 6-4 6-2 to Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in just over an hour on court one. Freestyle skiing: Former Olympic halfpipe champion Bowman calls time on career

American Maddie Bowman, who won the women's halfpipe freestyle skiing debut at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, announced her retirement from competition on Monday, saying she had given everything she could to advance the sport. The 26-year-old Bowman, who became one of the most decorated athletes in her sport, said she now intended to pursue her bachelor's degree in biology with the goal of becoming a high school science teacher. Pliskova gets good workout to advance to second round

Second seed Karolina Pliskova got exactly what she needed in her 6-1 7-5 victory over a determined Kristina Mladenovic on Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday to advance to the second round of the Australian Open. Czech Pliskova will next play either Germany's Laura Siegemund or American wildcard CoCo Vandeweghe. Fan throws object at LeBron's son during game

A fan was reportedly ejected after throwing what appeared to be a small piece of trash at the son of LeBron James during a high school basketball game on Monday. Bronny James' Sierra Canyon (Calif.) High School team was in Springfield, Mass., to play Paul VI Catholic (Va.) High. With three minutes left in the third quarter and James standing at the scorer's table, preparing to inbound the ball, a small wrapper or piece of trash flew from the crowd and hit James in the back. Get the party started: Chiefs and 49ers headed to Miami for 54th Super Bowl

The NFL will cap its centennial season with a compelling Super Bowl featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers that will highlight a clash of styles and two dynamic young quarterbacks poised to lead the league into its next hundred years. Back in Miami for a record 11th time, the National Football League is planning a week-long party of the century with something for everyone including a championship game on Feb. 2 between the throwback 49ers and high-octane Chiefs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

