Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Future uncertain for Sharapova after early Melbourne exit

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 11:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 10:45 IST
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Future uncertain for Sharapova after early Melbourne exit

Former champion Maria Sharapova made her earliest Australian Open exit in a decade on Tuesday and said she was unsure whether her troublesome shoulder injury would allow her to return next year. In the main draw on a wild card with a world ranking of 145, the 32-year-old Russian put up a dogged mid-match fight on Rod Laver Arena before crumpling to a 6-3 6-4 defeat at the hands of Donna Vekic.

It was only Sharapova's second competitive outing since last September's U.S. Open, where she fell at the first hurdle to Serena Williams. Five-times Grand Slam champion Sharapova cut a forlorn figure in the post-match press conference as she was questioned about her injury problems.

"I'm not the only one," she said. "You know, I can speak about my struggles and the things that I've gone through with my shoulder, but it's not really in my character too. "So, I was there. I put myself out there. As tough as it was, I finished the match and, yeah, it wasn't the way that I wanted."

Asked directly whether her 15th visit to Melbourne Park might be her last, Sharapova said there were no guarantees. "I don't know. I don't know," she said. "I was fortunate to get myself to be here and thanks to (the organizers for) allowing me to be part of this event.

"It's tough for me to tell what's going to happen in 12 months' time." Vekic proved a formidable opponent on the court where Sharapova won the 2008 title and the 19th seed raced to a 5-1 lead in the opening set before the former world number one found a way to get back into the contest.

With her trademark grunt at full volume, Sharapova made Vekic work hard to close out the set and quickly took a 4-1 lead in the second. She was unable to maintain her momentum, however, and lost the next four games to leave the Croatian needing only to serve out to seal a second-round meeting with Alize Cornet or Monica Niculescu.

Sharapova produced a magnificent backhand return that kissed the line to save Vekic's first match point but was well wide of the tramlines with a similar shot on the second. Despite the dispiriting defeat, Sharapova said she still had the motivation to get back into the sort of shape that would enable her to play more than the eight tournaments she managed in 2019.

"I would like to," she said. "I don't know -- you know, I don't have a crystal ball to tell you if I can or if I will, but I would love to, yeah."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia starts selling triple-tranche dollar bonds

The government of Saudi Arabia started marketing on Tuesday U.S. dollar-denominated bonds split into tranches of seven, 12 and 35 years, a document showed.The kingdom is offering initial price guidance of around 110 basis points bps over U....

Tennis-Nadal dominates Dellien to reach Australian Open second round

Rafa Nadal hit the ground running at the Australian Open on Tuesday by hammering unseeded Bolivian Hugo Dellien 6-2 6-3 6-0 to reach the second round. The top seeded Spaniard has never lost to a player ranked as low as world number 72 Delli...

Indian boxers claim four silver medals at Nation's Cup in Serbia

The seasoned M Meena Kumari 54kg was among the four Indian pugilists who claimed silver medals at the 9th Nations Cup boxing tournament for women in Sombor, Serbia. None of the Indians could win their summit bouts on Sunday night with Monik...

SC asks Manipur Assembly Speaker to decide in 4 weeks plea seeking disqualification of minister T Shyamkumar.

SC asks Manipur Assembly Speaker to decide in 4 weeks plea seeking disqualification of minister T Shyamkumar....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020