Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Nadal dominates Dellien to reach Australian Open second round

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 11:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 11:21 IST
Tennis-Nadal dominates Dellien to reach Australian Open second round
Image Credit: Flickr

Rafa Nadal hit the ground running at the Australian Open on Tuesday by hammering unseeded Bolivian Hugo Dellien 6-2 6-3 6-0 to reach the second round. The top-seeded Spaniard has never lost to a player ranked as low as world number 72 Dellien at the year's first Grand Slam and was never in danger on a sunbathed afternoon at Rod Laver Arena.

Bidding for his second title at Melbourne Park, and 20th Grand Slam trophy to match his great rival Roger Federer, Nadal was broken twice by the hard-working Dellien. But the 33-year-old Mallorcan was virtually flawless in the final set and sealed the match with a crushing forehand winner to set up a second-round clash with either Federico Delbonis or Joao Sousa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

'Hostage justice'? Japan fights back with an internet FAQ

Japan on Tuesday published a list defending how it treats people accused of crimes, the latest move in its struggle to counter accusations of hostage justice after ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosns dramatic escape to Lebanon. The 3,000-word lis...

China's former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei sentenced to 13 years in prison: court (AFP) MRJ

Chinas former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei sentenced to 13 years in prison court AFP MRJ...

Spanish PM to meet head of Catalan separatist government

Madrid, Jan 21 AFP Spains prime minister has said he will meet the head of Catalonias separatist government in early February, although discussion on any independence referendum will be off the table. The meeting will come ahead of negotiat...

UPDATE 2-Australia to screen some China flights, warns new virus difficult to stop

Australia will begin screening passengers arriving from a Chinese city in a bid to stop the spread of a new virus, the countrys chief medical officer said on Tuesday, although authorities warned that an outbreak would be hard to prevent. Ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020