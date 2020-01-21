Left Menu
Development News Edition

Family to mark Sala's anniversary in 'quiet contemplation'

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 16:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 16:35 IST
Family to mark Sala's anniversary in 'quiet contemplation'

London, Jan 21 (AFP) The death of Cardiff forward Emiliano Sala in a plane crash a year ago will be marked by his family on Tuesday in "private, quiet contemplation of their loss", their lawyer said. The 28-year-old striker was killed when the small plane taking him to join the then Premier League side after being bought from French side Nantes for 15 million pound (USD 19.5 million, 17.6 million euros) crashed off the Channel island of Guernsey.

There are still unresolved issues surrounding the player's death, such as who was responsible for the crash in which pilot David Ibottson also died, and, above all, the payment of the 17-million-euro (USD 18.85 million, 17.6 million euros) fee agreed for his transfer. British aviation accident investigators said Tuesday they would release their final report into the crash by the end of March.

In September, football's world governing body FIFA ordered Cardiff, relegated last year to the Championship, to pay the first instalment of the transfer fee of six million euros. But the Welsh club has taken the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, whose decision is not expected until June.

The Sala family -- who suffered another tragic loss when his father Horacio died of a heart attack three months after his son -- said their priority was for a full inquest to take place so they could find out what happened on that fateful night. "The Sala family will mark the anniversary of the untimely death of Emiliano in private, quiet contemplation of their loss," the family's lawyer in Britain, Daniel Machover, said in a statement.

"The family's primary concern remains for the full inquest to take place as soon as possible, so that they can finally learn the truth about what happened and ensure that no family has to suffer a similar preventable loss of a loved one." The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said its investigation "is now at an advanced stage and we intend to publish our final report by the end of March 2020." Sala's death will be commemorated by supporters in Cardiff on Tuesday and Nantes will remember their former player on Sunday when they play another of his former clubs, Bordeaux.

- 'What a son he was' - =======================

The family -- Sala's mother Mercedes and his younger siblings Dario and Romina -- told the BBC when they visited them in Argentina in late December they were overcome by the outpouring of grief and gifts they had received. Even Sala's French hairdresser had paid the family a visit. Mercedes said she used to go over to France every year to celebrate Sala's birthday on October 31 and stay with him, bringing with her ingredients for traditional Argentinian dishes such as empanadas.

"He (Sala) was shy, but he would always stop, open the windows and start signing autographs and taking selfies," said Mercedes. "All those fans, today, are the ones that I want to thank, because they are still sending me pictures I had never seen before.

"I receive so much stuff from France, from England, from the rest of Argentina." Dario spoke of how tight-knit a unit they were while Mercedes said she would speak with Sala as often as two or three times a day. "There was distance, but it was like we were all together," Dario said.

"He'd ask me a lot about football, about the team, about his performances." Mercedes says she had never recovered from the death of her eldest son. "I can't say I found peace, unfortunately," she said. "I'm still fighting.

"I am practically dead while living. It's been a terrible, terrible year. I loved him so much. I would tell him every day... what a son he was." AFP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

ICICI Prudential Life reports flat growth in net income to Rs 302 cr in Dec quarter

Private sector life insurer ICICI Prudential Life on Tuesday reported a marginal increase in net income to Rs 302 crore, despite a 33 percent rise in growth in new business income and a spike in margins, for the December 2019 quarter. Its n...

EXCLUSIVE-BP pulls out of Iraq's Kirkuk field as expansion plans stall

BP has pulled out of Iraqs giant Kirkuk oilfield after its 100 million exploration contract expired with no agreement on the fields expansion, dealing a fresh blow to Iraqs hopes to increase its oil output, three sources told Reuters. The m...

8 Indian tourists die due to possible gas leak in Nepal resort

Tragedy struck a group of 15 tourists from Kerala in Nepal when eight of them, including four minors, died after they fell unconscious probably due to a gas leak from a heater in their room at a mountainous resort, police said, amidst cold ...

Pavan Varma shoots off missive to Nitish, questions JD(U)'s

Disgruntled JDU leader Pavan Varma on Tuesday sought ideological clarity from party chief Nitish Kumar over extending alliance with the BJP beyond Bihar in Delhi despite having expressed apprehensions in private about the BJP-RSS leading th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020