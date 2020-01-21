Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Chicharito confirms move to Galaxy in LA Times report

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 21:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 21:00 IST
Soccer-Chicharito confirms move to Galaxy in LA Times report

Mexican goal machine Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez confirmed his move to Major League Soccer side Los Angeles Galaxy from Spanish La Liga club Sevilla in a Los Angeles Times report https://www.latimes.com/sports/soccer/story/2020-01-21/galaxy-javier-chicharito-hernandez-first-interview published on Tuesday. Hernandez, Mexico's all-time leading scorer with 52 goals in 105 international appearances, told the paper the time was right for him to join the North American league.

"I'm going to be playing," Hernandez said. "People are going to say it was because I couldn't make it (in Europe), but sometimes in football there are things that are not in your hands. "The last two years, the managers decided on giving confidence to other players rather than me. And now, the L.A. Galaxy, the manager of the club and the league, are telling me: 'Look, Javier, we want to give you all the trust, all the confidence to help us'," he said.

The five-times MLS Cup champion Galaxy did not immediately respond when asked for comment. The LA Times said Galaxy will announce the move later on Tuesday. The report said that Hernandez's contract is for three years and includes an option for a fourth and that he will be paid an annual base salary of $6 million.

Hernandez, a three-times World Cup veteran, joined Sevilla from West Ham United in the English Premier League last September. He has appeared in only two games for Sevilla since Nov. 2 and his reduced role reportedly sparked his interest in a move. The Galaxy could likely use Hernandez's scoring touch given Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic signed with Italian Serie A club AC Milan last month after scoring 53 goals in two seasons with the Los Angeles-based team.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

'Nobody likes him' - Hillary Clinton bashes Bernie Sanders

Hillary Clinton criticized the campaign of her former Democratic presidential rival Bernie Sanders in a new documentary in which she says he was an ineffective U.S. senator who accomplished little because nobody liked him. Clinton also weig...

Countries cannot deport climate-affected people seek asylum: UN human rights

The UN Human Rights Committee has determined that countries cannot deport people who have sought asylum due to climate-related threats. The historic ruling marks the first decision by a UN human rights treaty body based on a complaint filed...

Seers at VHP programme back CAA

A day after the Vishva Hindu Parishad said it will go village to village to remove confusion over the Citizenship Amendment Act, seers at its Virat Sant Sammelan backed the legislation. Amarkantak mahamandleshwar Hariharanand Sarswati said ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Risk assets dragged lower by Chinese virus anxiety

Risk assets took a hit across the globe on Tuesday while the Japanese yen and some developed country bond prices gained as financial markets reacted to mounting concern about a new strain of the flu-like virus in China.Authorities in China ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020