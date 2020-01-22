Report: Patriots WR Edelman undergoes shoulder surgery

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman underwent shoulder surgery last week and is expected to be ready for the team's offseason program in the spring, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday. In addition to shoulder surgery, Edelman was expected to have an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee. It is not certain if that surgery has been performed.

Edelman, 33, recorded 100 receptions for a career-high 1,117 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games this season, his 10th with the Patriots. New England's season ended with a 20-13 loss to the visiting Tennessee Titans in the AFC wild-card round on Jan. 4. The Super Bowl LIII MVP ranks second overall in franchise history in career receptions (599) and fourth in receiving yards (6,507). Wes Welker holds the Patriots' reception record with 672.

Edelman's offseason already has been an eventful one. The wideout was arrested on a misdemeanor vandalism charge in Beverly Hills, Calif., earlier this month after he hopped on the hood of a Mercedes-Benz, causing unspecified damage. --Field Level Media

