Left Menu
Development News Edition

L.A. council asks MLB to name Dodgers the 2017, '18 champs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 02:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 02:24 IST
L.A. council asks MLB to name Dodgers the 2017, '18 champs
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@RedSox)

The Los Angeles City Council unanimously approved a resolution on Tuesday that asks commissioner Rob Manfred to strip the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox of their recent World Series titles and instead crown the Dodgers as the champions of the 2017 and 2018 seasons. The Dodgers lost the 2017 World Series to the Astros, four games to three, and the 2018 series to the Red Sox, four games to one.

The resolution cited the MLB investigation that showed the Astros used technology to steal signs in 2017 that led to the suspensions -- and subsequent firings -- of Astros manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow. The team also was fined $5 million and lost future draft picks. The Astros' bench coach in 2017, Alex Cora, was linked to the scheme in a nine-page report released last week by MLB. He was hired to manage the Red Sox and led them to a world championship in 2018 before he and the team parted ways last week. An investigation into allegations the Red Sox cheated in 2018 is continuing.

"This isn't being done for publicity," said Councilman Paul Koretz, co-sponsor of the resolution, per the Los Angeles Times. "This is being done in outrage for how our team was created." He continued: "We have to send a message. If we don't stand up for baseball, then the tradition of the national pastime may become flawed."

Co-sponsor Gil Cedillo said even if the World Series trophies don't move to Dodger Stadium, both the Astros and Red Sox should be stripped of their championships. "This crisis goes beyond the sport and the game," Cedillo said, according to the Times. "It goes to the very core of being American. This could send an important message to little boys and girls that you need to play hard by the rules, or you can learn that cheating is the new normal.

"We want it to be clear that this city spoke up for its team." --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

FACTBOX-New coronavirus outbreak spreads in China

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Duchess Kate begins 24-hour tour for childhood survey

Britains Duchess Kate, the wife of Prince William, began a 24-hour tour on Tuesday to launch a survey of peoples views on bringing up children, as the royals carry on with official duties in the wake of the rift over Prince Harry.The Duches...

Harry and Meghan start new life in Canada with media spat

Victoria Canada, Jan 22 AFP Prince Harry and his wife Meghan started their new life in Canada on Tuesday by launching a legal warning to media over photographs of the duchess near their seaside bolthole. Following their shock exit from life...

Toyota recalls 3.4 million vehicles worldwide because air bags may not deploy in crashes

Toyota Motor Corp said on Tuesday it will recall 3.4 million vehicles worldwide because of an electronic glitch that can result in air bags not deploying in crashes. The recall, which includes 2.9 million U.S. vehicles, covers 2011-2019 Cor...

Despite Sanders-Warren rift, gender talk largely absent from 2020 campaign trail

In the wake of a flap with Democratic rival Bernie Sanders over gender and electability, Elizabeth Warren made no direct mention this weekend in Iowa of the history-making potential of her candidacy as a woman seeking the White House.That s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020