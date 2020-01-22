Left Menu
AHL suspends Manning 5 games for racial slur

  • Updated: 22-01-2020 04:32 IST
  • Created: 22-01-2020 04:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The American Hockey League suspended Bakersfield Condors defenseman Brandon Manning five games on Tuesday for using a racial slur toward an opponent on Monday night. Bakersfield is an Edmonton Oilers affiliate. The 29-year-old Manning has played in nine games with the Oilers and 10 with the Condors this season.

The incident occurred during the second period of Bakersfield's 3-0 loss to the Ontario Reign. Manning received a game misconduct penalty and was ejected after an altercation with Bokondji Imama. Manning and the Oilers organization both released statements Tuesday.

"Last night I made comments to an opposing player that were stupid and offensive. After the game, I spoke with the opposing player in person, which I'm very grateful for. He allowed me to apologize and I took full responsibility for what I said," Manning said. "To say I've learned from this situation is an understatement and I promise to be better." Keith Gretzky, the general manager of the Condors and assistant GM of the Oilers, said the organization was disappointed in Manning's behavior.

"This is a very serious matter, we are disappointed by Brandon's comment and we fully support the American Hockey League's decision," Gretzky said. "The Oilers and Condors organizations wholeheartedly believe in a respectful workplace and will work to better educate our players on appropriate conduct on and off the ice." Manning had one goal during a nine-game stint this season with Edmonton from Oct. 16-Nov. 12.

The British Columbia native has 48 points (14 goals, 34 assists) and 254 penalty minutes in 255 career NHL games with the Oilers (2018-19), Chicago Blackhawks (2018) and Philadelphia Flyers (2011-17).

