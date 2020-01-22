Left Menu
LF Ozuna signs with Braves for 1 year, $18M

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 06:38 IST
  • Created: 22-01-2020 06:25 IST
Free-agent outfielder Marcell Ozuna signed a one-year, $18 million contract with the Atlanta Braves, the team announced Tuesday. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the Braves will make the two-time All-Star their everyday left fielder. Atlanta had eight players start in left field last season, topped by Austin Riley (58 games) and including regular center fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (40 games) and regular right fielder Nick Markakis (nine games).

Ozuna, 29, spent the past two seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals after opening his major league career by playing five seasons for the Miami Marlins. Last year, he hit a career-low .241 with a .328 on-base percentage, a .472 slugging percentage, 29 homers, and 89 RBIs in 130 games. His best season was 2017, his final year in Miami when he batted .312/.376/.548 with 37 homers and 124 RBIs while earning Silver Slugger and Gold Glove honors.

In 931 career games, Ozuna has a career batting line of .272/.329/.455 with 148 homers and 538 RBIs. Ozuna made $12.25 million last season after avoiding arbitration with the Cardinals.

In addition to Ozuna, Acuna, and Markakis, the Braves also have Ender Inciarte, a three-time Gold Glove-award-winning center fielder who missed the final six weeks of the 2019 season due to a hamstring injury.

