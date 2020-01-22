Left Menu
Red Sox 2B Pedroia suffers setback with ailing knee

  • Boston
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 06:38 IST
  Created: 22-01-2020
Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia has taken another step back on his lengthy road to recovery from a knee injury. "Dustin has suffered a significant setback while rehabbing his left knee injury. As a result, his status for Spring Training is uncertain," Red Sox spokesman Kevin Gregg said on Tuesday.

Per ESPN, Pedroia is discussing his options with his family, the Red Sox and his representation. Pedroia, 36, has played just nine games in the past two seasons. He sustained the initial injury in April 2017 against the Baltimore Orioles when Manny Machado slid into him at second base. He played with the injury the remainder of the season and had surgery in October of that year.

A four-time All-Star and 2008 American League MVP, Pedroia last played for Boston on April 17 against the New York Yankees. He said he felt a pop in his knee during that game. Pedroia underwent a joint preservation procedure in August but recently began to feel discomfort from a significant amount of inflammation.

Pedroia, who is a two-time World Series champion, is a .299 career hitter with 394 doubles, 140 home runs and 725 RBIs.

