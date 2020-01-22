Tennis-Tsitsipas through to third round after Kohlschreiber withdraws

Sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas has advanced to the third round of the Australian Open after his German opponent Philipp Kohlschreiber withdrew, organisers said on Wednesday.

The Australian Open's official schedule showed the Greek had won his second round match with a walk-over without providing further details.

Tsitsipas, who had won both his previous meetings against the world No. 79, will meet either Canadian Milos Raonic or Cristian Garin of Chile in the third round.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

