Bailey’s season-high effort lifts Isles over Rangers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 08:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 08:21 IST
Josh Bailey collected a power-play goal and two assists as the New York Islanders recorded a 4-2 victory over the host New York Rangers on Tuesday night. Bailey helped the Islanders halt a three-game losing streak by producing a season-high three points.

He scored the first of two Islanders power-play goals in the final 6:25 of the first period, then had the primary assist on tallies by Anthony Beauvillier and Brock Nelson. Anders Lee scored in the second period as the Islanders struck twice on the power play for the first time in a game since Dec. 21.

Thomas Greiss stopped a season-high 40 shots and improved to 5-0-1 in his career against the Rangers. Pavel Buchnevich and Chris Kreider scored in a span of 1:47 during a four-minute power play in the third period for the Rangers. The Rangers also had a goal by Ryan Strome with 2:02 left in the second disallowed due to being offsides.

Alexandar Georgiev started for the third straight time against the Islanders and allowed four goals on 18 shots after stopping 70 of 74 in the Rangers' two wins last week. The Rangers played without leading scorer Artemi Panarin (upper-body injury), who missed his first game of the season.

The Islanders took a 1-0 lead with 6:25 remaining when Bailey deflected a long shot from Noah Dobson off Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren and into the right side of the net. Three minutes later, Bailey made the lead pass to Beauvillier, who joined the rush on a line change and lifted a wrist shot by Georgiev's glove from the middle of the slot. Lee made it 3-0 with a one-timer from the left side with 10:08 remaining in the second, and Nelson reached 20 goals for the fifth time in his career by converting Bailey's cross-ice feed into the vacated left side of the net early in the third.

The Rangers had a four-minute power play after Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield took a double-minor for spearing, and pulled Georgiev after Buchnevich scored on a deflection. They got within 4-2 when Kreider jammed a shot past Greiss.

