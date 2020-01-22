Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rockets grasping for straws, and boards, ahead of Nuggets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Denver
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 08:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 08:54 IST
Rockets grasping for straws, and boards, ahead of Nuggets
Image Credit: Flickr

Before the Houston Rockets, set to host the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, coughed up a 16-point, fourth-quarter lead on Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston coach Mike D'Antoni specifically addressed one of the pressing issues negatively affecting his team during this stretch of frustration and relative futility. Defensively, the Rockets were a sieve in allowing 41 fourth-quarter points en route to their 112-107 loss, their fourth consecutive setback and fifth in six games. But the Thunder were aided in part by their 13-8 advantage on the glass in the final period, continuing for Houston a recent trend of surrendering crucial rebounds that in turn have brought its season to a halt.

The Rockets rank 16th overall in rebounding rate this season. However, Houston is just 22nd this month at 49.1 percent, a total that correlates to its inability to muster a fight when moments are dire and games in the balance. "It's been bad," D'Antoni said. "That's a problem we've been addressing, we've been talking about. We've got to get that better. You can't be (ranked low) in something that important."

It is tempting to analyze the Rockets roster, recognize how frequently D'Antoni relies upon smaller lineups geared toward shooting and declare an easy solution. But what has been obvious to anyone watching Houston of late is that what ails it goes far beyond the lack of rangy, athletic types. It is easier to point out the Rockets' shortcomings defensively because insincere effort is most obvious on that end of the court. Boxing out with fervor and determination is more difficult to spot, and if the Rockets are going to reverse their current slide, they will need more of both on the glass.

"It's awareness, it's mental energy," D'Antoni said. "And sometimes during the year, you do have dog days and sometimes it happens, and sometimes you get complacent because you're winning. You shoot the ball well and you win and you're good. So it's a habit that we've got to get back to and draw attention to and do a better job. "These guys are trying to win every night. I'm not ever questioning that. It's just questioning that sometimes your focus has to be in other areas and for whatever reason ... you get into a bad habit and we've got to break that."

Interestingly, the Nuggets view rebounding as a clear indication of their game-by-game investment. The Nuggets were plus-11 on the glass in their 107-100 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday. It should come as little surprise that the Nuggets are 7-3 this month and pace the league in rebounding rate in January, snagging 52.2 percent of all available rebounds. Denver has depth and shooting in abundance, and it has developed an adeptness at wielding both to its favor. But when the Nuggets rebound intently, their optimal selves are revealed.

"It tells me whether or not if we're in the fight," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. "Are we going to be physical? Are we going to work? Are we going to own our spots to gang rebound and get out and run?" Michael Porter Jr. continues to have the hot hand for Denver, scoring in double digits in each of the past five games in averaging 16 points and 8.8 rebounds per game in that stretch.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Macau confirms first case of pneumonia caused by Wuhan coronavirus

The Chinese-ruled gambling hub of Macau confirmed on Wednesday its first case of pneumonia linked to an outbreak of a newly identified coronavirus strain in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, Chinas state news agency Xinhua said.The patient...

Panthers make Quenneville a winner in return to Chicago

Frank Vatrano tallied his second career hat trick, and the Florida Panthers held on for a 4-3 win over the host Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night. Evgenii Dadonov also scored for Florida, which won its sixth game in a row. The hat trick f...

UPDATE 2-Taiwan calls on China to share 'correct' virus information

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen called on China on Wednesday to share correct information about a new coronavirus and for the World Health Organisation WHO not to exclude Taiwan from collaboration on the outbreak for political reasons. Author...

Researchers develop possible technique to treat Parkinson disease

A non-invasive technique which could be used later to treat Parkinsons disease has been discovered by the scientists that helps to successfully target a highly specific group of brain cells which play a key role in the development of the co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020