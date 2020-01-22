Left Menu
ICC names Madugalle as match referee for Bangladesh T20Is

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday appointed Ranjan Madugalle, a member of the elite panel of match referees, as a match referee for the three T20Is between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

  • ANI
  • Lahore
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 09:19 IST
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday appointed Ranjan Madugalle, a member of the elite panel of match referees, as a match referee for the three T20Is between Pakistan and Bangladesh. Madugalle, 60, has refereed in 102 T20Is and will return to the country where he had made his international refereeing debut 27 years ago.

In December 1993, he had refereed in Pakistan versus Zimbabwe Test, before making his ODI debut in the same month between the same sides. However, this will be the first time Madugalle will officiate in a T20I series in Pakistan. Previously in Pakistan, he has refereed in 15 Tests in five series and 20 ODIs, including six in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 1996.

Madugalle's last assignment in Pakistan was for the three-Test series against India in January 2006. Madugalle is the latest elite panel match referee to be appointed in Pakistan after David Boon (for West Indies T20Is, Sri Lanka ODIs, and T20Is), Jeff Crowe (for 1st Sri Lanka Test), Andy Pycroft (for 2nd Sri Lanka Test) and Richie Richardson (for World XI).

Prior to becoming an elite match referee, Madugalle had featured in 21 Tests for Sri Lanka, including three each in Pakistan in the 1982 and 1985 series. Off his 63 ODIs, eight were in Pakistan with the final appearance being against the home side in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 1987 in Faisalabad. He also captained his side in two Tests and 13 ODIs. As the umpiring responsibilities in T20Is will be shared between the local umpires, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Ahsan Raza and Shozab Raza as the on-field umpires, Ahmed Shahab as the third umpire and Tariq Rasheed as the fourth umpire for the three matches.

The ICC will confirm umpire and match referee appointments for the February 7-11 Test in Rawalpindi in due course. The three T20Is between Pakistan and Bangladesh to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium on January 24, 25 and 27. (ANI)

