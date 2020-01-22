Left Menu
Tsitsipas gets Aussie Open bye as Kohlschreiber out injured

  • Updated: 22-01-2020 09:53 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas got a free ride into the Australian Open third round on Wednesday when German opponent Philipp Kohlschreiber pulled out injured. "Unfortunately Philipp Kohlschreiber has withdrawn from his #AusOpen match vs Stefanos Tsitsipas due to a muscle strain," organisers tweeted.

The Greek star, who dropped just five games in his opening clash against Italian Salvatore Caruso, will play either big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic or Chile's Christian Garin. Expectations are high for 21-year-old Tsitsipas, who stunned Roger Federer in 2019 en route to the final four at Melbourne Park, announcing himself as a force to be reckoned with.

