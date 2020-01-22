Kidambi, Sameer crash out of Thailand Masters

Indian shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and Sameer Verma on Wednesday crashed out of the Thailand Masters 2020 after losing their first-round match. Srikanth lost to Indonesia's Shesar Hiren Rhustavito 21-12, 14-21, 11-21 in 48 minutes. His dismal form continues and this is his third consecutive first-round loss of the year and the second straight defeat at the hands of Rhustavito.

Sameer Verma was outplayed 16-21, 15-21 by Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in just 38 minutes. Later in the day, Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy will take on their respective opponents in the first round. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.