Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Wozniacki rallies to tame Yastremska in Melbourne

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 11:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 11:02 IST
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Wozniacki rallies to tame Yastremska in Melbourne

Caroline Wozniacki refused to be rushed into retirement on Wednesday as the former world number one fought back from 5-1 down in the first set to beat Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska 7-5 7-5 in the second round of the Australian Open.

The Dane had appeared set for an early exit at Melbourne Park, the scene of her only Grand Slam triumph in 2018, but rallied to win six games in a row against the 19-year-old to take the opening set. Wozniacki, who is hanging up her racket after the tournament, made up for her lack of firepower with her trademark defensive skills, forcing the aggressive Yastremska into a series of errors.

"I was just, like, it's coming really fast at me. She's not making a lot of mistakes. I'm not getting depth on the ball," Wozniacki told reporters. "I was trying to think what to do out there to change that, and she started making a little more unforced errors. I got a little more depth on the ball, I started serving a little bit better.

"All of a sudden I kept getting one point after another and started getting the belief that I could get that set." She found herself 3-0 down in the second set, too, but again rallied before converting her sixth match point to seal the win over 23rd seed Yastremska at the Margaret Court Arena.

The Ukrainian racked up 36 winners in the match compared with the 15 managed by the Dane but unforced errors were her bane. Yastremska had 47, while Wozniacki kept her unforced errors to 15. Yastremska took a medical timeout and had her left thigh taped while down 5-4 in the second set but Wozniacki did not let her focus waver.

"Obviously she tried to break my rhythm," she said. "And at 5-4 I don't think there is anything wrong. She was running just fine. So that's a trick that she's done before, and I knew that it was coming. "But I was just trying to stay focused. I had match point. I had chances. I didn't take them. Some of them she played well; some of them I played too passively.

"In the end I just tried to keep focusing, just keep grinding, keep hanging in there." Wozniacki, who is married to former NBA All Star David Lee, will face Ons Jabeur in the next round after the Tunisian beat Caroline Garcia of France 1-6 6-2 6-3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Suspect in Mangaluru airport bomb case surrenders before

A 36-year-old man, who is suspected to have planted an explosive at the Mangaluru Intentional Airport surrendered before the police here on Wednesday, officials said. The man turned up at the DGP and IGP office here, where he has been deta...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks bounce as investors welcome China virus response

Asian stock markets recovered ground on Wednesday as Chinas response to a virus outbreak tempered some fears of a global pandemic, although Shanghai shares initially slipped amid worries about a hit to domestic demand and tourism. Worries a...

Death toll in China's coronavirus goes up to 9; total cases rise to 440

The death toll in Chinas novel coronavirus virus has gone up to nine with the confirmed infection cases sharply rising to 440, the health authorities said on Wednesday, warning that the disease could spread further in the ongoing Chinese ho...

Working on increasing my bat speed to hit big shots: Jemimah Rodrigues

To make up for lack of strength, India opener Jemimah Rodrigues is working on increasing her bat speed, which, she hopes, will aid in hitting big shots in the upcoming Womens T20 World Cup. The lively 19-year-old is also striving to hone he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020