Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tendulkar hopes Bushfire Cricket Bash will offer relief to people, wildlife in Australia

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday said he is hoping that Bushfire Cricket Bash will offer some relief to the people and wildlife in Australia.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 14:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 14:05 IST
Tendulkar hopes Bushfire Cricket Bash will offer relief to people, wildlife in Australia
Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. Image Credit: ANI

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday said he is hoping that Bushfire Cricket Bash will offer some relief to the people and wildlife in Australia. Tendulkar and West Indies bowler Courtney Walsh are set to coach the Ponting XI and Warne XI respectively in the Bushfire Cricket Bash. Ricky Ponting on Tuesday said that Tendulkar chose the right team to coach.

"How great is it to have @sachin_rt taking part in the Bushfire Cricket Bash and giving up his time to come out for the cause. Picked the right team to coach too!" Ponting had tweeted. Replying to Ponting, Sachin wrote: "Chose the right team and more importantly the right cause my friend. Hope that the Bushfire Cricket Bash will offer some relief to the people and wildlife in Australia."

The match, scheduled on February 8, will be played to raise funds and all match profits will go to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund. Cricket Australia Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Roberts, had said that they are honoured to be welcoming Tendulkar and Walsh and are waiting for the 'special day'.

"We are absolutely honoured to be welcoming Sachin and Courtney back to Australia where they both enjoyed a lot of success as players, and we can't wait to have them involved in what is going to be a special day," Roberts said in a statement. "Both in the ICC Hall of Fame, Sachin is the greatest run-scorer of all time in international cricket, and we all remember what Courtney could do with the ball, taking more than 500 Test wickets. We're looking forward to our people at CA and the entire Australian cricket family coming together for the Big Appeal," he added.

Ricky Ponting, Shane Warne, Justin Langer, Adam Gilchrist, Brett Lee, Shane Watson, Alex Blackwell, and Michael Clarke will feature in the match while Steve Waugh and Mel Jones will be involved in a non-playing capacity. The remainder of the players are yet to be announced. In addition to the match, the Community Bushfire Recovery Fund was announced to support the many cricket clubs and cricket communities affected to get back on their feet with an injection of $2 million from Cricket Australia to open the fund.

Cricket Australia also announced that the ODI series against New Zealand in March will be dedicated to the volunteers and emergency services workers, people who have lost loved ones, property or livelihoods to the bushfires across the country, and community cricket club members impacted by the unfolding disaster. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Euro at one-month lows before ECB meeting; yuan fragile

The euro remained at a one-month low on Wednesday amid expectations European Central Bank policymakers would strike a cautious tone when they met later on Thursday. A survey by Germanys ZEW research institute showed on Monday investors mood...

Malls, shops, eateries, multiplexes in non-residential

Malls, shops, eateries, multiplexes in non-residentialareas like BKC, Nariman Point to remain open 24x7....

Mumbai to be open 24x7 from Jan 27; cabinet nod to

Mumbai to be open 24x7 from Jan 27 cabinet nod toproposal Aaditya Thackeray....

Maha govt declares 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' tax-free

Maharashtra government on Wednesday declared Ajay Devgn-starrer Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior tax-free in the state. The move came days after scores of leaders along with Maharashtra former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wrote letters to Chi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020