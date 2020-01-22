Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saina bows out as India's campaign ends in Thailand Masters

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bangkok
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 17:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 17:01 IST
Saina bows out as India's campaign ends in Thailand Masters

Top Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal suffered a second consecutive opening round defeat as she went to Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt of Denmark to bring curtains on the country's campaign in the Thailand Masters badminton tournament here on Wednesday. The fifth seeded Saina lost to unseeded Kjaersfeldt 13-21 21-17 15-21 in a hard fought 47-minute contest.

World number 18 Saina had a 4-0 head-to-head record against the number 29 Dane before Wednesday's match. With Saina's defeat, India's campaign came to an end in the BWF World Tour Super 300 event.

Saina hd also lost in the opening round in the Indonesia Masters last week after entering the quarterfinals in the Malaysia Masters (January 7-12). In the men's singles, the trio of Kidambi Srikanth, Sameer Verma and H S Prannoy, too, faltered in the first round.

Indian shuttlers thus continued their poor run after making early exits in the Malaysia and Indonesia Masters earlier this month. Verma lost to Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia 16-21 15-21 in a 39-minute men's singles match. The story went on similar lines for the fifth seeded Srikanth, who went down to Shesar Hiren Rhustavito of Indonesia 21-12 14-21 12-21, in a match that lasted 48 minutes.

This was Srikanth's third consecutive first-round exit this season. It was curtains for Prannoy too. He lost 17-21 22-20 19-21 to Malaysia's Liew Daren.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

RJD to use Lalu Yadav's old audio-video speeches for Delhi poll campaign

The Rashtriya Janta Dal RJD, which is contesting Delhi Assembly election on four seats in alliance with Congress, will use old audio and video speeches of party chief Lalu Yadav in public meetings during the election campaign in the nationa...

Resurgent Neroca to host leaders Mohun Bagan

A win in their previous outing boosting their confidence, Neroca FC will host leaders Mohun Bagan in a tricky I-League match here on Thursday. Despite their initial struggle, there has been a sense of calm in the Orange Brigade with over ha...

Great Wall Motors appoints Hardeep Singh Brar as director for sales, marketing for India ops

Chinas Great Wall Motors on Wednesday named Hardeep Singh Brar as the director for sales and marketing for its Indian subsidiary, the companys second appointment ahead of its foray in the country. The automaker, which is set to debut its Ha...

Army chief visiting J-K to review current security ops, to visit posts near LoC

For the first time after taking over as Army chief, General Manoj Mukund Naravane is visiting Jammu and Kashmir to review ongoing security operations in the Union Territory on Wednesday.General Manoj Mukund Naravane is visiting Jammu and Ka...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020